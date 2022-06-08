Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms
South African Football Association (Safa) presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba announced the approval of her candidacy during a media briefing on Wednesday.
Ledwaba's was due to make the revelation in May, but she was previously blocked from doing so.
She is running against incumbent, Danny Jordaan, and Solly Mohlabeng for the top job in the South African football fraternity.
Ledwaba confirmed that she and her team had lodged papers with the court and a process was underway to prevent the SAFA elections from happening on June 25.
She alleged that constitutional changes were made at a Safa meeting in March to shore up Jordaan’s position as president.
Ledwaba’s presidential campaign has proven popular with ex-players as it focuses on a player-centered manifesto.
Moreover, grassroots football is the cornerstone of Ledwaba's campaign.
She wants legends of the game to be involved in schools’ football in collaboration with teachers.
The ex-Safa vice president said the game was underfunded and at its lowest levels.
She added that the current administration was not doing enough to safekeep money meant for the sport but used it lined up the pockets of executives.
The campaign has also advocated for reviving the women’s committee at Safa- which would be run by women with sole purpose of empowerment at all the levels of the game.
“South African football needs change. We need to move away from a problematic organisation to a winning organisation,” said an impassioned Ria Ledwaba
The former Ria Stars owner said her reasons for running are not aligned with self-interest but to ensure that things were smoother for future generations that wanted to get into football administration.
While calling Safa a problematic organisation that basked in past glory, she ventilated her wish to develop a progressive, winning culture within the organisation - noting that it would begin with abiding by the association's constitution.
Listen to the full audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms
