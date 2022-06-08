Deep diving into World Oceans Day





An NGO in Hout Bay is helping children in the area learn about ocean conservation.

The Sentinel Ocean Alliance - founded in 2018 by professional surfer, Frank Solomon, teaches children more about the ocean, surfing and trains them to become lifeguards.

Solomon, a professional surfer, says his love for the ocean and ocean conservation was one of the few reasons he chose to take on this journey to create ocean awareness.

I'm from Hout Bay, and I really just wanted the kids in the community to have the same opportunity as I did growing up, that's pretty much the foundation of why I started it. Frank Solomon - founder of The Sentinel Ocean Alliance

Skills-development, education and mentorship, are some of the things Solomon and his team try to instill in the children from the Hout Bay community. In 2019, the NGO won the Sports Charity of the Year Award after establishing the Hout Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.

Solomon says training children to become lifeguards will help ensure that they can protect their own beach.

We are trying to create ocean guardians. Frank Solomon - founder of The Sentinel Ocean Alliance

