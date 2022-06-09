



For a procedure that sometimes completely inhibits your body, going under an anaesthetic can be a little scary.

However, fret not, because though there are complications just like any medical procedure, going under should not be a cause for your blood pressure going up. Here's all you need to know.

Defined as a procedure that pushes the body into a state of unconsciousness, anaesthesia has its roots in 3400 BC with the use of opium to induce its effects, but has since had a number of developments.

There are three main types:

General anesthesia - used for major operations with analgesics to aid with pain management;

IV/monitored sedation - used for minimally invasive procedures; and

Regional anesthesia - used to make on particular parts of the body unconscious while you remain conscious.

There are two main ways of administer it:

Intravenous administration; and

Volatile induction, which is used more commonly with pediatric patients.

Though uncommon, pre-existing conditions and allergies to medication could potential lead the body to collapse if not acutely monitored by the anesthesiologist.

The primary responsibilities of anesthesiologists are:

Do a risk assessment of the patient prior to the administration of the anaesthetic;

Administer the required drugs;

Mitigate any potential complications that may arise during the procedure; and

Overall, just make sure that the procedure is running smoothly.

Listen below for the full interview...

This article first appeared on 702 : Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear