The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Childhood obesity
Refilwe Moloto
Nutrition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Professor Irene Labuschagne
Nutrition Information Centre

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Fruit and vegetables… South Africans aren’t getting enough, especially children… [eat] unrefined carbohydrates… Make sure your child isn’t drinking sugar-sweetened beverages… and get at least 600ml of milk per day… [eat] a little animal protein supplemented by plant-based proteins…

Professor Irene Labuschagne, Nutrition Information Centre - Stellenbosch University

South Africa produces enough food for all of us – and then some.

Nevertheless, one in 10 of us go hungry every day while 25% of us are “food insecure”, according to the South African National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

It is devastating for our children, of whom 27% are stunted (too short for their age, due to not eating enough).

Between 39.3% and 47.8% of our children are deficient in zinc, leading to appetite loss, growth retardation and impaired immune function.

We also have a dire problem of childhood obesity, having increased from 10.6% in 2005 to 13.3% in 2016 – more than twice the global average of 5.6%.

© milkos/123rf.com

RELATED: 13 tips for saving hundreds (nay, thousands!) of rands each month

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University (scroll up to listen).

Malnutrition leads not only to being underweight but also to being overweight but micronutrient deficient… Cheaper food tends to be higher in carbs, fats, sugar and salt…

Professor Irene Labuschagne, Nutrition Information Centre - Stellenbosch University

RELATED: Buy hugely discounted, perfectly good food beyond its 'best before' date

The first 1,000 days of a child’s life, from conception [are vital]. We encourage exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months… a weaning diet without added sugar, salt and fat.

Professor Irene Labuschagne, Nutrition Information Centre - Stellenbosch University



