Cape Town's iconic Mandela and Tutu murals get fresh makeover at Civic Centre





If you've noticed something a little different about the Cape Town landscape this week, it could be that two of its biggest icons are missing.

The 12-foot high murals of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and President Nelson Mandela which for years have adorned the city's Civic Centre have been removed.

But it's not permanent. The iconic pair will be back.

Fresh versions of the much-beloved murals will, in about a month's time, be back greeting Capetonians as they head into the city.

The City will retain the existing artwork of the murals, rather than having it redesigned. This will allow us both to preserve the iconic imagery and minimise the cost of the project. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

The concept designers selected Cape Flats-born artist Linsey Levendall to illustrate the concept. His resultant artwork invokes a sense of hope and optimism about our country’s future, healing from the wounds of the past, and celebrating the beauty of its diverse people and environment. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

RELATED: United Airlines begins tri-weekly year-round flights from CPT to NY