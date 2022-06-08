Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S
- Patients saw no major side effects to the drug trial
- The experiment needs to be rolled out to a bigger clinical trial.
Rectal cancer patients saw their tumours disappear after they received an experimental drug called Dostarlimab at MSK Cancer Center in New York City.
We, as oncologists, are always very eager to try and push the envelope with new agents that become available.Dr. Georgia Demetriou - Medical Oncologist
Dr. Demetriou also pointed out that the experimental drug looks to be a newer, more potent answer to tackling colon cancer.
She hopes clinical trials will be ran in South Africa in the near future. Between 3% and 5% of people with rectal cancer are most likely to receive the drug if and when trials begin, she added.
Listen to the audio for more.
