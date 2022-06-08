Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car
Suzuki was South Africa’s top-selling passenger car brand in May.
For decades, the top spot has belonged to Toyota or Volkswagen, but they are now being outsold by the Japanese small-car specialist.
Toyota’s sales were hampered by the suspension of operations at its plant in Durban, due to recent floods.
Suzuki sold 4250 new vehicles in South Africa last month:
-
Swift - 1764
-
S-Presso – 783
-
Vitara Brezza – 530
-
Jimny – 428
-
Ertiga – 305
-
Celerio – 178
-
Dzire - 149
Meanwhile, Toyota sold 3998 while Volkswagen managed to shift 3939 cars.
Pippa Hudson spoke to motor journalist, Ernest Page:
The market needs a bunch of cars that offer good value for money… They’ve thrown a whole bunch of cars at that segment [sub-R300 000] … The South African market has been eating it up…Ernest Page, motoring journalist
They are very proud to be at the top of the sales charts.Ernest Page, motoring journalist
