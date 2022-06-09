Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days
- Nersa has given the go-ahead for 16 renewable energy projects.
- It initially took 73 days to greenlight two previous projects.
In the space of 19 days, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has given the green light for 16 new renewable energy projects, where it initially took 73 days to approve two renewable energy projects.
Research fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme, Hilton Trollip, believes this is very good news for the country.
The world has moved on. Most of the world, even in China, they have competition in their electricity system.Hilton Trollip - Research fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme.
The new projects are a step in the right direction for the country, but not so much for Eskom as their financial problems will seemingly become worse.
Trollip believes some competition for Eskom can actually be good.
With no competition, we've seen Eskom just go south.Hilton Trollip - Research fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Business
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
Last week Comair which is an operator of British Airways and the domestic low-cost airline- Kulula grounded flights citing financial difficulties.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal use.Read More
More from Local
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More