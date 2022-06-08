Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures
Despite higher-than-expected growth according to the GDP numbers released this week, business confidence seems to be in the doldrums.
The Rand Merchant Bank/Bureau of Economic Research (RMB/BER) Business Confidence Index (BCI) dropped from 46 to 42 in the second quarter of 2022.
It's a level similar to that recorded in the second half of 2021.
"Various shocks over the past year have contributed to keeping confidence this low and many uncertainties remain."
RELATED: 'Economy's grown to pre-Covid levels, but it's not keeping up with population'
A reading of 42 indicates that almost six out of 10 respondents view prevailing business conditions as being unsatisfactory, says the BER.
Bruce Whitfield asks RMB economist Mpho Molopyane whether any new factors have been added to the usual suspects that include rising inflation, higher interest rates and unreliable power supply.
There's not anything new in particular to be worried about... but I think what the survey results actually reflect is the second quarter activity - that the first quarter momentum that we saw in GDP is unlikely to be sustained.Mpho Molopyane, Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
If you just think about what happened in the second quarter... the (KZN) floods, the war in Ukraine... that impact became even more apparent in our choosing partner countries... China went into a hard lockdown which has come through in our export numbers also.Mpho Molopyane, Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
Molopyane says the headline numbers mask a lot of variation.
She notes improvement in specifically two sectors - for building contractors and wholesalers.
It is quite encouraging to see that business in the building sector is ticking up... It has really been boosted by residential activity.Mpho Molopyane, Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
We did see a decline in manufacturing and new vehicle sales figures.Mpho Molopyane, Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
When it comes to talk of a looming global recession, it will be difficult for South Africa to buck the trend she says.
"We are definitely worried about growth continuing to slow."
Various shocks over the past year have contributed to keeping business confidence low. RMB’s Economist Mpho Molopyane discusses the latest RMB/BER Business Confidence Index results and sectoral performance for the second quarter of 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/5QJ7eNdmTP pic.twitter.com/dDbuLlQzqj— Rand Merchant Bank (@RMBCIB) June 8, 2022
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/elnur/elnur2001/elnur200105694/138758319-the-businessman-walking-on-tight-rope.jpg
