Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey

Today at 06:25
Hip hop and hiking helping vulnerable youth find new path
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sakhiwo Ndawose
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Friends of Table Mountain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Davies - Organiser at Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Comair's wings have been clipped
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - Aviation Analyst at ...
Today at 07:20
Ten million south Africans left without SRD grant for two months
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - Black Sash Advocacy Manager
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:05
V&A Iconic Wheel Temporarily closed for relocation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Donald Kau - Spokesperson at the Waterfront
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Artscape stages buzzing with young talent in celebration of Youth Month
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marlene le Roux - CEO at Artscape Theatre
Today at 10:30
Bridging the Disability Gap: An Opportunity to Make a Positive Impact
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Ella Coffee
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Hellman - Inventor of Ella
Today at 11:35
The award-winning African documentary project that goes inside the lives of migrants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liani Maasdorp - Senior lecturer in the Centre for Film and Media Studies at the University of Cape Town.
No Items to show
Latest Local
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller. 9 June 2022 6:52 PM
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022 John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project. 9 June 2022 5:55 PM
View all Local
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal' The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegati... 9 June 2022 3:08 PM
View all Politics
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Business
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
View all World
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
View all Opinion
8 June 2022 9:12 PM

8 June 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.

Many airline passengers have experienced the horror of having a flight or flights cancelled when they miss the first leg of a multi-stop journey.

Not all airlines do this clarifies consumer journo Wendy Knowler, but it's a practice (controversial) that many do employ.

It's in the Ts and Cs. Last I heard British Airways and Virgin Atlantic still do it. They've resisted the calls to remove the no-show clauses from their Ts and Cs...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
© milkos/123rf.com

The issue is if you didn't take the initial flight for whatever reason... if you don't proactively phone and tell the airline 'don't cancel my follow-on leg'... they just blooming cancel it!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Given how disrupted international travel is these days... it's very important to do this to avoid lots of drama and expense.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler followed up on two cases of lost flights this week.

One was an Emirates customer who booked through Flight Centre and experienced an unexpected complication with his Australian visa (no visible colour in his passport photo).

Flight Centre has now reached out to Emirates to see if the client has any recourse.

The travel retailer's Ts and Cs do include the following: “You will forfeit the fare if you do not fly, or do not notify the airline or travel agent of your intention not to travel, prior to your scheduled departure. Tickets must be travelled on in the sequence they are booked, if not, the ticket will be forfeited.”

Using a tried and tested travel agent instead of going the online route on your own can be a good call, Knowler says.

For more detail, listen to the interview below:




Share this:
