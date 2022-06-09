Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
"When my kids were small we'd go into frozen meal production mode a couple of days a month, making nutritious meals to freeze in ice cubes in the freezer."
Bruce Whitfield reminisces about the days when there wasn't much available in the way of healthy, commercial baby food.
Sisters Anna Olivier and Judi de Jongh have jumped in to fill this gap in the market.
They launched their online business Umatie ten years ago, and are now also supplying frozen meals to major retailers including Spar, Checkers and Pick n Pay.
Whitfield asks Somerset West-based Olivier about the growth of the business.
The idea came about 11 years ago... I had my first baby and I was at home, I took two years off work... I'm a graphic designer, but I also love cooking.Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie
Olivier went the route of cooking and freezing food for her little one and was inundated with requests from friends whose babies "just loved it" on weekends away.
Her sister, a chartered accountant, was also keen to start a business and so Umatie was born after a year of intensive research.
We cooked all the meals ourselves... and did all the deliveries. It was a very humble idea and we're very excited about the growth over the past ten years.Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie
There was such a huge gap back in the day, and we wanted to create meals that tasted delicious. I'm still to find the person that thought baby food should taste bland!Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie
The golden rule at Umatie is "if you don't want to eat it yourself, don't feed it to your baby" she says.
"The food that you need to give your baby should be delicious, and that's what Umatie stands for."
I think if you do the groundwork really well and introduce babies and kids to good-tasting food, they will love good-tasting food. If you introduce them to bland food, that is what they'll think food should taste like.Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie
After being approached over the years by a number of potential investors, they finally sold a majority stake in the business to Libstar Nova.
"What is amazing about Libstar Nova is that they are pushing entrepreneurs to reach their full potential... We are still running the day-to-day management of Umatie..."
Listen to the interview with Olivier below:
Source : Umatie
More from Business
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
Last week Comair which is an operator of British Airways and the domestic low-cost airline- Kulula grounded flights citing financial difficulties.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal use.Read More
Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational
The airline operator had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.Read More
Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux
Zain Johnson speaks to Artscape Theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, on their mission to showcase young talent during Youth Month.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios
John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios.Read More
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language
Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA, Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, about how this will benefit the deaf community.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More