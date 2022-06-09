CT firefighters battle through the night to bring Table View fire under control
CAPE TOWN - A raging veld fire around the Table View area is now under control.
Cape Town firefighters have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they were standing down now after spending the night battling the blaze on Gill Road.
An aerial view of the veld fire in the Table View area. Picture: Supplied
Residents across the northern suburbs reported seeing black soot and ash and smelling the fire on Wednesday.
No property was damaged and no one was hurt.
The veld fire in the Table View area has been brought under control. Picture: Supplied
Meanwhile, crews are still fighting a wildfire on the Lourensford mountain slopes above Somerset West.
Stellenbosch residents reported smelling the fire out their way too.
This article first appeared on EWN : CT firefighters battle through the night to bring Table View fire under control
Source : Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More