CT firefighters battle through the night to bring Table View fire under control





CAPE TOWN - A raging veld fire around the Table View area is now under control.

Cape Town firefighters have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they were standing down now after spending the night battling the blaze on Gill Road.

An aerial view of the veld fire in the Table View area. Picture: Supplied

Residents across the northern suburbs reported seeing black soot and ash and smelling the fire on Wednesday.

No property was damaged and no one was hurt.

The veld fire in the Table View area has been brought under control. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, crews are still fighting a wildfire on the Lourensford mountain slopes above Somerset West.

Stellenbosch residents reported smelling the fire out their way too.

