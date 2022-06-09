[PIC, VIDS] Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'





On Wednesday night, videos and photos were shared across social media as fires in Lourensford and Table View raged. Residents reported palls of smoke over the City from Bellville to the City Bowl.

A raging veld fire around the Table View area is reportedly now under control in Gill Road, Tableview and firefighters are standing down after a night spent battling the blaze.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse says the cause of the fire in the Gill Road area of Table View remains unknown at this time.

But the weather may have something to do with it. We have had some exceptionally hot weather conditions. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

We received the call after 12 yesterday and with the aggressive attack pulling in more resources into that area quickly, that fire has now been contained as of this morning around about 4am. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

The firefighters were divided into Alpha and Brava divisions he explains, and the former is still working on the active fire.

We will have fresh crews coming in at 9am to continue with that operation. Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service

Ward 84 Cllr Norman McFarlane, also the Operations Manager for Volunteer Wildfire Services Stellenbosch and Helderberg Firebases, was on the scene on Wednesday night at the Incident Command Centre until midnight in the Lourensford area, Somerset West.

This morning when these volunteer wildfire services teams stood down I visited with them. Conditions were extreme last night. They were working in very dense and deep pine...and it made it very difficult and it is a risky type of environment in which to work. Cllr Norman McFarlane - Ward 84

The left flank of the fire is now fully contained. Cllr Norman McFarlane - Ward 84

Teams remain on scene monitoring and suppressing flare-ups, he says.

McFarlane says any donations can be dropped off at the entrance gate to Lorensfird Wine Estate in Somerset West and they will be collected by the food unit and distributed to the firefighters.

These items should be non-perishable single-serve food items - snacks such as chocolate bars, fruit gums, and biltong. Drinks should be energy drinks and 500ml bottled water.

A Cape Town resident took this photo on Wednesday night from an airplane.

Watch the video below of the fires raging in Lourensford on Wednesday night.

Masive fire near Table view and Milnerton. Its lit🔥#Milnerton Cape Town pic.twitter.com/ELHT18L8TT — Aaron (@AaronTheGreat05) June 8, 2022

Cape Town - The reeds along the bottom of Gie Road - started earlier today #TableView #Fire https://t.co/DgM4l4h2CM pic.twitter.com/Mkes6pYPzV — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 8, 2022