'Thousands and thousands of school placements will become available next week'
On Wednesday, CapeTalk was inundated with calls from parents worried about the oversubscription of schools for 2023.
One of the challenges facing the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is that there are thousands of “double parkers” - learners that have been accepted at more than one school; and according to the department, until these learners confirm their choice, they deny another learner a school placement.
RELATED: 'Private schools should probably not exist'
According to WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, one oversubscribed school could have 80 placed learners who will ultimately take up schooling elsewhere.
RELATED: Schools barred from forcing parents to buy uniforms at specific stores – ruling
Refilwe Moloto spoke to WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, who has pleaded with parents to speedily make a choice.
Parents, please, make a choice as soon as possible… There are thousands and thousands of places that will become available within the next week, because by 17 June, if that parent hasn’t made a choice, then we select the school they chose first…Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department
There will be a lot of places made available at schools that indicated they are oversubscribed.Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department
We need more classrooms and teachers… We received R2.2 billion more than in the previous financial year… allowing us 1,000 extra teaching posts… building new classrooms, replacing schools, and doing maintenance…Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200606606/149505951-johannesburg-south-africa-october-26-2011-african-children-in-primary-school-classroom.jpg
More from Local
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More