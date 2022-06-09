The Jenna Lowe Trust continues to spread awareness on lung disease





The Jenna Lowe Trust continues to be a catalyst for lung disease awareness in celebrating the life of Jenna Lowe who passed away in 2015 due to an uncommon lung disease.

Lowe - 20 at the time, died after she battled to find an organ donor when she was diagnosed with a rare lung disease.

Gabi Lowe, Jenna's mother and the director of the trust, shares how her daughter's untimely death inspired the awareness of lung disease in South Africa.

She was incredibly courageous; she lived every minute of her life right up to the minute in a most graceful and courageous way. To open your heart like that when you are faced with your own mortality and to invite the public in, it’s a very difficult thing to do and she did that with grace. Gabi Lowe, Director - Jenna Lowe Trust

Lowe added that they have named a clinic after Jenna to honour her legacy.

We have a clinic called a Jenna Lowe clinic at Groote Schuur and almost five hundred state patients and it just goes to show the incredible need and I hope that she knows the difference she made in saving many lives. Gabi Lowe, Director - Jenna Lowe Trust

The money is used to continue the work of the clinic, to continue the work of raising awareness of organ donation and just to help us continue the work of her legacy. Gabi Lowe, Director - Jenna Lowe Trust

