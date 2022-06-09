Lourensford Fire: How to give cooldrinks and snacks to our brave firefighters
The Western Cape firefighting teams have been working through Wednesday night and fresh teams are on the ground today to bring the raging veld fire in the Lourensford Estate under control.
Ward 84 Cllr Norman McFarlane, who is also the Operations Manager for Volunteer Wildfire Services Stellenbosch and Helderberg Firebases says food and drink donations from the public are most welcome.
RELATED: PIC, VIDS: Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'
McFarlane says any donations can be dropped off at the entrance gate to Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West and they will be collected by the food unit and distributed to the firefighters.
These items should be non-perishable single-serve food items - snacks such as Bar Ones, fruit gums, and biltong. Drinks should be energy drinks and 500ml bottled water.
⚠️WC Fire Alert ⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 9, 2022
📍Lourensford #WOF_WC has dispatched a fire truck and 21 firefighters from Helderberg to assist @CPFPA1
with suppression efforts of a fire in the Somerset area.#savinglives#ProtectingTheEnvironment pic.twitter.com/hLOxHj1PDm
#ONGOING 🔥 Lourensford 🔥@NCCEnviron @CWDM2 Foxtrot, Charlie, Stem in die Bos A and B crews have responded to the fire @Lourensford.#WeHaveGotYourBack#fireiseveryonesfight pic.twitter.com/zQp3KHy0dN— NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) June 9, 2022
View from Sellenbosch #helderbergfire #lourensfordfire pic.twitter.com/TKGxQY5uH4— Steve (@SteveGSwartz) June 8, 2022
More from Local
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More