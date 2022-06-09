Lourensford Fire: How to give cooldrinks and snacks to our brave firefighters





The Western Cape firefighting teams have been working through Wednesday night and fresh teams are on the ground today to bring the raging veld fire in the Lourensford Estate under control.

Ward 84 Cllr Norman McFarlane, who is also the Operations Manager for Volunteer Wildfire Services Stellenbosch and Helderberg Firebases says food and drink donations from the public are most welcome.

RELATED: PIC, VIDS: Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'

McFarlane says any donations can be dropped off at the entrance gate to Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West and they will be collected by the food unit and distributed to the firefighters.

These items should be non-perishable single-serve food items - snacks such as Bar Ones, fruit gums, and biltong. Drinks should be energy drinks and 500ml bottled water.

⚠️WC Fire Alert ⚠️

📍Lourensford #WOF_WC has dispatched a fire truck and 21 firefighters from Helderberg to assist @CPFPA1

with suppression efforts of a fire in the Somerset area.#savinglives#ProtectingTheEnvironment pic.twitter.com/hLOxHj1PDm — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 9, 2022