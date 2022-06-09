Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
Ukraine may soon legalise dagga for medicinal use.
The government is supporting a bill that would legalise medical cannabis, even while the Russian invasion is ongoing.
"We understand the negative effects of war on mental health,” said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.
“We understand the number of people who will need medical treatment due to this exposure.
“And we understand that there is no time to wait.”
An opinion poll conducted by Kyiv Post - a Ukrainian newspaper, before the war, showed that 65 percent of Ukrainians support the legalisation of medical dagga.
Before the 1950s, Soviet Ukraine was one of the world’s biggest producers of hemp.
For more detail, read "Ukraine may legalize medical cannabis" - Forbes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130437808_top-view-of-green-cannabis-leaf-near-flag-of-ukraine-on-white-background.html?vti=ma1qgaxyz5dbq20081-1-20
