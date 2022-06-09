



Is there a national shutdown on Friday over the rising fuel prices?

The stakeholder said to be leading the shutdown - Santaco, says it's not involved.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, the organisation's chief strategy manager, Bafana Magagula, said anyone leading the shutdown should contact them.

Meanwhile, the police say they are on high alert following various viral messages about the strike, which is said to be planned for Friday.

Santaco is not involved in any shutdown, we've heard from the media that there is a shutdown we don't know the owner of the shutdown or any person responsible. Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager - South African National Taxi Council

We will be operating normally, taxis will be on the road. There is definitely no shutdown in terms of taxis. Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager - South African National Taxi Council

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco