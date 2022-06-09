Emergency personnel battling fire in Lourensford
Firefighters are still battling the fire at Lourensford in Somerset West.
A huge swath of the mountain slopes above the suburb is burning but no homes or lives are in imminent danger.
RELATED: Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'
"The area is currently being waterbombed,” said City Fire's Jermaine Carelse.
“The fire in Division Charlie appears to have encroached on the Cape Winelands District Municipality.
"We currently have 15 firefighting appliances and approximately 80 staff members on the scene who will be relieved by crews coming on the scene.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Carelse (scroll up to listen).
The Table View fire… luckily there was no wind. We put in a lot of resources… that fire is 90% contained…Jermaine Carelse, City Fire
… the bigger one on the mountain slopes at Lourensford farm… We are fortunate there is no wind. It is a bit hot today… We expect wind on Friday. Hopefully, this fire will be extinguished by Sunday, seeing as there is some rain coming to assist us…Jermaine Carelse, City Fire
There are no property or lives in danger… The City of Cape Town and its partners have this fire under control.Jermaine Carelse, City Fire
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sanchairat/sanchairat1507/sanchairat150700030/43542237-the-employees-annual-training-fire-fighting.jpg
More from Local
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More