



Former Bafana Bafana captain and current Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela says that life did not glitter for his childhood.

The 54-year-old comes from the agricultural area of Kroonstad in the Free State.

Komphela was hanging out with 702's Clement Manyathela where he recalled that he comes from a family that had no hope of a better life.

I come from a family of 11, I am a lastborn without privileges because the environment I come from had nothing and I had to work and sacrifice so hard because there was no foundation laid for benefits. Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

When asked about where passion of football comes from, Komphela revealed that a game _Monopoly _played an important role.

We create pathways in life and when I started playing a game of Monopoly it was a game I played because it was played by all of us. Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

Little did I know that my pathway in life is going to be very closely associated with a game I play with Monopoly. How _Monopoly _is played has led me to creating a way of my life at my stage and I have realised that have I not played a game of Monopoly, I wouldn’t have handled my life the way I do now. Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

This article first appeared on 702 : Steve Komphela reveals 'childhood without benefits' in Kroonstad