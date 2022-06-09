'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Could Comair have been saved before it had to turn from business rescue to business liquidation?
UK firm Mars Hill Capital (MHC) is establishing itself in South Africa to help beleaguered businesses turn themselves around before they reach the stage of no return.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser, founding member of MHC where he is Turnaround Director.
Visser highlights an important distinction in the state of decline of a business.
We typically work with businesses we would call fundamentally distressed, but ultimately they need to be pre-business rescue.Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital
If one wants a genuine, sustainable turnaround, our view is that an informal rescue process is more appropriate than the formal business rescue process that currently exists in the country.Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital
Would MHC actually take over management, or do they play more of an advisory role?
The informal rescue process takes its specific form according to the given situation Visser says.
In the instance that we're appointed by the shareholders... we would often take over some roles within senior management... It's not unusual for us to take interim CEO, CFO or COO roles...Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital
If we are brought in by the senior management it is a more nuanced approach where you are a little more like a 'turnaround whisperer', supporting management in trying to make the most efficient decisions possible to implement a turnaround as successfully as possible.Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital
You get good steady state leaders who simply aren't good leaders in times of flux, Visser notes.
"Having an objective third party come in and support management teams either as a counterparty or replacement is often valuable to drive shareholder value up."
In South Africa job preservation is, critically, equally as important as job creation and MHC is committed to building the economy Visser says.
If we can go into an organisation and save as many jobs as possible, that's really what our desire is. In order to do that, we try and veer away from a typical consulting model or a business rescue process model where you are fee-driven and essentially selling hours.Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital
Click on the link below to hear more about MHC's strategy for turning businesses around:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nexusplexus/nexusplexus1710/nexusplexus171003977/88131432-hand-of-person-drowning-in-water.jpg
