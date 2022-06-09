'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
JOHANNESBURG - Comair says it’s a sad day for its employees and South African aviation on the back of its decision to close shop.
Last week Comair, which is an operator of British Airways and Kulula, grounded flights citing financial difficulties.
The company entered into voluntary business rescue in 2020 to safeguard the company and its stakeholders.
Then Comair announced its decision to ground its flights indefinitely after failing to raise the necessary capital.
The airline was meant to provide business rescue practitioners with a practicable plan by the end of last month.
The plan was to give details of how the airline planned to raise additional funding to settle all its financial obligations.
But on Thursday Comair announced that the practitioners had given notice that they no longer believed that there was a reasonable prospect that the company could be rescued.
"We have done our utmost to secure the funding that was necessary, but we were unable to do so. We had no option but to lodge the application," said spokesperson Stephen Forbes.
Meanwhile, unions say members are concerned that they may not receive their pay for this month.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71007940_cape-town-international-airport-south-africa-a-boeing-jet-of-the-low-cost-airline-kulula-fleet-on-th.html?vti=o96rgup6sxulelxwk4-1-3
