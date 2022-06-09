Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames
A young man from Stellenbosch has received a medal for bravery in the United Kingdom.
The Royal Humane Society honoured Brandon Visser for courageously saving the life of a stranger in June last year.
Visser was jogging when he noticed a crowd looking over the side of London Bridge down into the river Thames below.
A woman was drowning but nobody was helping.
Visser, who still recently played competitive water polo at Maties, decided to come to her rescue.
The Thames can be treacherous with strong currents and passing boats.
Visser knew when he jumped that a man died at the very spot a few weeks before, attempting another rescue.
Visser broke his foot, tore a knee ligament, and suffered lacerations on his feet when he hit submerged rocks.
Nevertheless, he kept on swimming and found the woman, who by then had gone under.
Visser’s injuries kept him from walking unassisted for four to five months.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Visser on his bravery (scroll up to listen).
It was the first time I ran that route… I saw a girl struggling… close to drowning… I decided to jump in; I’m a pretty good swimmer… The water was shallow, and it was a high jump… multiple breaks, and ligament tears… Luckily, I could pull her out of the water…Brandon Visser
I was tired from my run, 16 kilometres in… I thought about the man who drowned… who jumped in to save someone… It did go through my head… but I assessed I was likely to pull her out… It was rougher in the water than I thought…. Quite frightening…Brandon Visser
Once I reached her, she started struggling with me… I got her in a headlock… She calmed down… and I got her to shore… I’ve never heard from her… It was an attempted suicide… In the hospital, I could hear her…Brandon Visser
