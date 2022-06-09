'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has shrugged off efforts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to prevent him from delivering the Presidency’s vote in Parliament on Thursday.
Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour.
He told Parliament the majority of South Africans didn't care about political intrigues and in-fighting, but instead wanted opportunities to improve their lives.
It’s the first time Ramaphosa has appeared in Parliament since the allegations made against him by controversial former spy chief, Arthur Fraser, in connection with money stolen from his Limpopo farm and claims of a cross-border cover-up.
There was a sense of déjà vu at Parliament on Thursday and a reminder of how the EFF used to try to disrupt former president Jacob Zuma. But after a noisy and acrimonious start, Ramaphosa was finally able to proceed.
“The greatest disservice we can do to our people at this difficult time in the life of our nation is become distracted from the task that is at hand, the challenges that we face as a country are many,” said the president.
Ramaphosa himself faces personal and political challenges in the wake of the allegations against him.
“What the people of SA want above all is to see their quality of life improving – they do not care about the political squabbles, the competition between political parties, the intrigues, the plots and the rivalries.”
He said people wanted jobs, services and opportunities to better themselves and the lives of their families.
'MONEY LAUNDERER'
Members of the opposition used Ramaphosa’s budget debate to call for him to come clean about his Limpopo farm robbery, with EFF MPs calling him a “money launderer”.
The EFF was not alone, as DA leader John Steenhuisen also focussed his speech on the allegations against the president.
He said Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was like Zuma’s Nkandla, a reference to former President Jacob Zuma’s infamous homestead.
"How exactly are you different, Mr President, from the predecessor? Phala Phala is fast becoming your Nkandla and its forever going to be an ugly stain on this Presidency."
ANC MPs like chief whip Pemmy Majodina came to Ramaphosa’s defence, commending the president for opening himself up for investigation.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
