SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles. 10 June 2022 5:22 PM
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather. 10 June 2022 4:14 PM
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing' Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension. 10 June 2022 1:29 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her. 10 June 2022 6:39 AM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
View all Politics
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau. 10 June 2022 12:44 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
View all Business
Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux Zain Johnson speaks to Artscape Theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, on their mission to showcase young talent during Youth Month. 10 June 2022 12:52 PM
Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios. 10 June 2022 6:46 AM
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA, Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
View all Sport
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?) Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 10 June 2022 11:30 AM
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
View all World
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT. 10 June 2022 2:59 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle Long Covid Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen. 10 June 2022 1:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022

9 June 2022 5:55 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Electric cars
Minibus taxi

John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.

Stellenbosch University and several other companies are partnering to bring the first electric minibus taxi to South Africa before the end of the year.

John Maythem was joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.

Gilliomee, an electrical engineering masters student, from Stellenbosch says that the project is still undergoing tests and analysis.

Working with Oxford University, he says the current focus is on the vehicle's energy usage and how it would impact the country's grid.

Other tests conducted include observing driving behaviour of minibus taxi drivers across the country and how that would fair with electric taxis.

So currently we only have models that make use of tracking data from the internal combustion taxis. And it really is a bit of a guessing game at the moment. We are unsure of some parameters and the driving style will definitely be different with an electric vehicle.

Johan Gilliomee, project team leader

Gilliomee, adds that the driving style will be different with an electric vehicle because it accelerates faster , which might be a concern considering the sometimes dangerous driving styles of drivers on the roads.

We do look at some of the law-breaking so some of the examples I can give you are stop streets, so in a simulation you would have... but you can't simulate human behavior so I got about 70 taxis to drive around with a GPS device and after looking at the trips I found that they only stop 30% of the time at the stop street.

Johan Gilliomee, project team leader

Gilliomee says while South Africa has the expertise to realise an electric minibus with the current lack of consistent energy supply, the cars may be come redundant in reducing carbon emissions.

Unfortunately, our Eskom grid at the moment would actually see an increase of greenhouse gases emissions over your average distance traveled.

Johan Gilliomee, project team leader



9 June 2022 5:55 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Electric cars
Minibus taxi

More from Local

Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles

10 June 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday

10 June 2022 4:14 PM

The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains

10 June 2022 2:59 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'

10 June 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views

10 June 2022 12:44 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)

10 June 2022 11:30 AM

Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

10 June 2022 11:22 AM

Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control

10 June 2022 11:16 AM

A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape High Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to halt impeachment process

10 June 2022 10:10 AM

In dismissing her bid, Judge Nathan Erasmus essentially found the matters at hand had already been dealt with by the courts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants

10 June 2022 8:53 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zulu says the change COVID-19 regulations meant they had to change their agreements with the banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains

Local Opinion Lifestyle

The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views

Local Business Lifestyle

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Public Protector Mkhwebane will challenge Ramaphosa's decision to suspend her

10 June 2022 6:36 PM

US to drop COVID test requirement for incoming air travel

10 June 2022 5:42 PM

Steenhuisen says ANC's Cadre Deployment Policy is at the root of state capture

10 June 2022 4:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA