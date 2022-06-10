



JOHANNESBURG - Two of the country's biggest taxi associations, the National Taxi Alliance and Santaco have both denied claims of being part of a national shutdown, which is believed to be planned for Friday.

Messages about the strike, in response to skyrocketing petrol prices, have been shared on social media.

The country's national joint operational and intelligence structure said that law enforcement officers had been deployed and were on high alert following the threats of a "national shutdown".

Taxi associations are not happy with the increased fuel prices, which have sky-rocketed recently.

Petrol prices increased by R2.43 per litre last week, while diesel increased by over a rand a litre.

The National Taxi Alliance said that the associations under the banner of the NTA would not be participating in any planned shutdown.

The alliance's Theo Malele: "So this then means that even associations that don't toe the line, should they do that they will be completely out of line and they'll be reprimanded."

Meanwhile, the CEO of Fidelity Services Group, Wahl Bartmann, said that teams were on standby with contingency plans to manage any unrest that may happen.

Fidelity said that it would place helicopter pilots on standby and be ready to deploy its resources.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has called on national government to urgently address the problem of rising petrol prices.

City Safety and Security boss, JP Smith, said that the metro's law enforcement officials are on high alert.

"We call on national government to address the concerns of exorbitantly inflated fuel prices that have a direct impact on the communities' livelihood and their ability to feed their families. We all need to do the work we've promised to do to serve the public and ensure a better life for everyone," Smith said.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

This article first appeared on EWN : NTA, Santaco deny being part of national shutdown planned for Friday