Firefighters scaling down operations at Lourensford fire





CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters say they're now scaling down their efforts to battle the blaze on the mountain slopes above Somerset West.

Ground crews worked through the night and were now dousing a few hotspots.

WOF resources at the fire were:

👩‍🚒👩‍🚒 52 firefighters

🚒🚌 2 fire trucks and 2 Transport Buses

🚁🚁 2 aerial resources ( chopper & spotter)

🛻🛻 3 bakkies https://t.co/A8BaXWN7az — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 9, 2022

