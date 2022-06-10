



As the winds of winter continue to blow, the high risk of fire outbreaks continue in most home.

What do you do when there is a fire where you stay or work? Do you know how to extinguish a fire properly at home?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to CEO of Fire Ops SA Dewet Engelbrecht about what to do when fire breaks out.

It is important for families across South Africa to have a family meeting with regards to fire and emergency. For instance, emergency numbers, wo do you call in terms of a fire. Dewet Engelbrecht, CEO - Fire Ops SA

What we find is that we don't think of escape routes in our homes as much. If afire has to come from a certain side of the house, do we really discuss some of these things such like which escape route, which window you are going to break, which burglar bar has an escape passage. Dewet Engelbrecht, CEO - Fire Ops SA

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Families should know about escape routes in homes when fire breaks out - Expert