Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants
Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu says she is pained that people have not received their R350 Social Relief of Distress grants.
Zulu says its not her department's fault but the processes involved in distributing the funds for Treasury and the banks.
On Wednesday civil society groups issued a joint media statement decrying what they termed 'national scandal' by the Social Development department.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zulu says the change COVID-19 regulations meant they had to change their agreements with the banks.
We are almost at the end our negotiations with the banks.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development
I would not live without my salary because I have responsibilities but my own pay also has a system. For me to be paid there are systems to make sure that the money is paid to the real Lindiwe Zulu, not another.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development
We are really, really sorry that we've had to go through this process and it's taking this long but this money will be paid to the right beneficiaries.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development
Zulu says the money will be paid mid-June but cannot commit to a date as negotiations are ongoing with banks.
We are going to be paying back from the time that people applied, and when they applied they were approved so the payments that will be done will be backdated.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development
We never slept on it, we are on top of it ever since the announcement was made.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants
More from Local
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More