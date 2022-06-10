



Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu says she is pained that people have not received their R350 Social Relief of Distress grants.

Zulu says its not her department's fault but the processes involved in distributing the funds for Treasury and the banks.

On Wednesday civil society groups issued a joint media statement decrying what they termed 'national scandal' by the Social Development department.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zulu says the change COVID-19 regulations meant they had to change their agreements with the banks.

We are almost at the end our negotiations with the banks. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

I would not live without my salary because I have responsibilities but my own pay also has a system. For me to be paid there are systems to make sure that the money is paid to the real Lindiwe Zulu, not another. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

We are really, really sorry that we've had to go through this process and it's taking this long but this money will be paid to the right beneficiaries. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

Zulu says the money will be paid mid-June but cannot commit to a date as negotiations are ongoing with banks.

We are going to be paying back from the time that people applied, and when they applied they were approved so the payments that will be done will be backdated. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

We never slept on it, we are on top of it ever since the announcement was made. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Department of Social Development

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants