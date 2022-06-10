Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been escorted out of Parliament on Friday morning as more Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs were physically removed from the Presidency budget debate.
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.
EFF MPs again objected to being addressed by the president, citing the criminal complaint against him by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser.
MP Sinawo Thambo accused Ramaphosa of going against his oath.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula eventually suspended proceedings after a number of EFF MPs were physically removed from the chamber.
"Honourable Doris Dlakude, will you please escort the president out," the Speaker said.
Ramaphosa is expected to respond to issues raised by MPs during Thursday’s debate into the Presidency budget when he returns to the chamber.
WATCH: Ramaphosa responds to Presidency budget debate in Parliament
This article first appeared on EWN
