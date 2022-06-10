Western Cape High Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to halt impeachment process
JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to halt the parliamentary process to impeach her and bar President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.
Mkhwebane was previously refused an interdict against the National Assembly Speaker from forging ahead with the process pending a challenge to the rules governing it.
The high court further dismissed that challenge last year and the Constitutional Court also ruled against her in February.
She then filed a rescission application with the apex court, which was also refused, prompting her to file a second rescission application to try and overturn the decision.
In dismissing her bid, Judge Nathan Erasmus essentially found the matters at hand had already been dealt with by the courts.
"The interim interdictory relief sought in the previous proceedings is indistinguishable from the interim interdictory relief sought in the present case. The only possible way we can differ from this finding is to hold the view that the previous full court was wrong. Not only was the previous full court, in our view, not wrong but it was unequivocally correct."
The court found Mkhwebane’s application fell “overwhelmingly short” of the requirements for an interdict.
"That having been being said what obviously remains of utmost importance is the fact that the public interest will not be served by the granting of the interdictory relief in these peculiar circumstances. Further, an interim interdict will prevent the parliamentary respondents from performing their role in determining whether Advocate Mkhwebane should be impeached or not."
She was also slapped with a personal costs order.
This article first appeared on EWN : Western Cape High Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to halt impeachment process
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
More from Local
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More