'Public Protector should be hired and fired by the public,' says a caller





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the suspension of the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane with an immediate effect on Thursday.

The announcement came immediately after the presidential budget vote in Parliament.

One caller told Clement Manyathela that Ramaphosa was not supposed to have suspended Mkhwebane.

My view of this issue of the removal of the Public Protector is that it creates something that I don’t think the constitution’s design ever had in mind because I think there only two grounds where you can remove the Chapter 9 Constitutional head for being unable to do the job. Lesego, caller - Bryanston

To say that you are removing a Chapter 9 constitutional head in the basis of incompetence, right there I think you are going to introduce fear or favour. Lesego, caller - Bryanston

Meanwhile, one caller says the public was supposed to have a voice whether a head of a Chapter 9 institution be fired or hired.

The Public Protector must protect the public and therefore she should be hired and fired by the public, actually, and the President should not have anything to do with it. [The Public Protector] shouldn’t be fired by the president or judiciary or anybody else than the public. Moses, caller - Midrand

Manyathela played an audio from WhatsApp that suggested that Ramaphosa was within his right to suspend Mkhwebane for not understanding the mandate of her office.

The Public Protector is not being suspended ... for not understanding the basic laws that governs the office she is occupying. Anonymous caller

The Public Protector is being brought to book because of her not understanding the mandate of the Public Protector. It will be up to her to bring her side as well and if her side is convincing, then there will be no need for her to be removed. Anonymous caller

