Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control





JOHANNESBURG - The Cape's firefighters on Friday said they've just brought two separate fires in the metro under control.

A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday.

This as reeds also caught alight in Gill Road in Table View earlier this week, leaving large parts of the City covered in soot and smoke.

City fire spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said: “In Table View, firefighters are still monitoring hotspots, whilst one area in Lourensford is still burning, but operations have been largely scaled down.”

