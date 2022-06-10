Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux
For its Youth Month celebrations, the Artscape Theatre has a number of exciting productions, including their annual Youth Jazz Festival concert.
CEO, Marlene le Roux highlights one of their dance productions, Cape Town's Most Wanted, which showcases youth from different geographical, racial and cultural backgrounds.
With a total of 230 dancers performing pantsula and hip-hop choreography, the Artscape is hoping to illustrate a melting pot of cultures working together to create something valuable, says Le Roux.
The CEO adds that the stage is not only a safe space but also a neutral one where critical conversations can be had.
She says that by drawing in the youth, discussions on cultural differences, gangsterism and economic instability can begin unpacking South Africa's identity politics beyond race.
In order for our youth to realise that if we work together and really work together on a project, we don't need to be part of the gangster culture and that is what we want to instill in young people.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre
It is important that we need to look at our identity broader than just race. It is about how do we bring young people together to talk about how are we going to address who we are as a nation.Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre
The showcase will be on display until the end of June 2022.
You can visit their website for more details.
