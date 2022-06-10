The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views





The iconic Cape Wheel is moving from its current location at the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, to a new site, which promises spectacular views.

The Wheel, which is 40 metres high, has since 2008 offered visitors a panoramic view of the Mother City.

Visitors need not panic, however, as the new site - about a kilometre away and near the Breakwater parking facility, offers more space, and "unparalleled views to Robben Island and beyond, as well as views of passing ships' movement to and from the Waterfront and the commercial port while retaining views of the city bowl and Table Mountain," according to the V&A Waterfront.

The Cape Wheel, which started working in 2008, will stop operating on Sunday, 19 June, in time for its usual winter maintenance, during which, it will be dismantled and moved to the new space.

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

It will be ready by November, in time for the start of summer.

Zain Johnson spoke to the V&A Waterfront spokesperson, Donald Kau (scroll up to listen).

Our most popular attraction is the aquarium… Donald Kau, spokesperson - V&A Waterfront

It’s currently in a crowded area… It’s key for us to move to a better location… It will take a week to dismantle. The real work is preparing the site where it will go up… Donald Kau, spokesperson - V&A Waterfront

We’re putting in a brand-new Caltex… petrol forecourt… It will open late next year… Donald Kau, spokesperson - V&A Waterfront