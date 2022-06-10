The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views
The iconic Cape Wheel is moving from its current location at the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre, to a new site, which promises spectacular views.
The Wheel, which is 40 metres high, has since 2008 offered visitors a panoramic view of the Mother City.
Visitors need not panic, however, as the new site - about a kilometre away and near the Breakwater parking facility, offers more space, and "unparalleled views to Robben Island and beyond, as well as views of passing ships' movement to and from the Waterfront and the commercial port while retaining views of the city bowl and Table Mountain," according to the V&A Waterfront.
The Cape Wheel, which started working in 2008, will stop operating on Sunday, 19 June, in time for its usual winter maintenance, during which, it will be dismantled and moved to the new space.
It will be ready by November, in time for the start of summer.
Zain Johnson spoke to the V&A Waterfront spokesperson, Donald Kau (scroll up to listen).
Our most popular attraction is the aquarium…Donald Kau, spokesperson - V&A Waterfront
It’s currently in a crowded area… It’s key for us to move to a better location… It will take a week to dismantle. The real work is preparing the site where it will go up…Donald Kau, spokesperson - V&A Waterfront
We’re putting in a brand-new Caltex… petrol forecourt… It will open late next year…Donald Kau, spokesperson - V&A Waterfront
We’ve enjoyed a bit of a recovery. We’ve already welcomed over eight million visitors in the five months of 2022… We have new cinemas opening next week… Ster Kinekor is coming back… and later this year Imax will open…Donald Kau, spokesperson - V&A Waterfront
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94996210_on-the-waterfront-in-cape-town-overlooking-table-mountain.html
More from Local
1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
In response to this Takeda, the R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company, in Partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.Read More
Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Cape firefighters manage to bring Table View fire under control
A veld fire broke out on the Helderberg Mountain slopes at Lourensford Wine Estate, in Somerset West, on Wednesday. This is as firefighters were battling another one in Table View that broke out earlier this week.Read More
Western Cape High Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to halt impeachment process
In dismissing her bid, Judge Nathan Erasmus essentially found the matters at hand had already been dealt with by the courts.Read More
More from Business
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
Last week Comair which is an operator of British Airways and the domestic low-cost airline- Kulula grounded flights citing financial difficulties.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal use.Read More
Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational
The airline operator had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.Read More
Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux
Zain Johnson speaks to Artscape Theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, on their mission to showcase young talent during Youth Month.Read More
Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios
John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language
Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA, Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, about how this will benefit the deaf community.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More