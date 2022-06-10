Streaming issues? Report here
NPA making 'significant' strides in extraditing Gupta brothers to SA

10 June 2022 2:05 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority
United Arab Emirates
Atul Gupta
Rajesh Gupta

Mandy Wiener speaks to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga for more.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has assured South Africans of making a breakthrough in extraditing Rajesh and Atul Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They were arrested in Dubai on Monday.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga told Mandy Wiener that they are making significant strides in bringing the alleged state capturers back to South Africa.

At this stage, there are significant developments in a sense that there is a submission that we made of provisional request warrant to the UAE, given the fact that when fugitive that are on Interpol red notice have been apprehended.

Mthunzi Mhaga, National Prosecuting Authority

Whilst we are processing the extradition application, we need to submit the extradition application within 60 days of the date when the people have been arrested.

Mthunzi Mhaga, National Prosecuting Authority

The crime fighting body has appealed for more time to complete the extradition process.

We just appealing that let us be allowed to do our job and ensure that the Gupta's do come here in South Africa in a smooth and fair manner which is how we are handling this matter.

Mthunzi Mhaga, National Prosecuting Authority

Listen to the full interview...


This article first appeared on 702 : NPA making 'significant' strides in extraditing Gupta brothers to SA




