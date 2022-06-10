Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen
Newlands Stadium is a venue filled with the memories of millions of people.
The first match took place on 31 May 1890 when Stellenbosch beat Villagers in front of a crowd of 2,400 people.
The first test was played in 1891 when the British Lions toured South Africa.
Newlands will soon be demolished to make way for residential and retail development.
But not if former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen has his way.
He wants to have Newlands declared a “heritage site”.
John Maytham interviewed Claassen (scroll up to listen).
We’re not against it being sold… We accept… they won’t play rugby at Newlands again… We just want it declared a heritage site… You develop around what you’ve got…Wynand Claassen, former Springboks captain
You can turn it into a tourist attraction, a theatre, a museum… You can retain part of the field… It can happen… They did it with the Waterfront… We can retain a majority of the pavilions…Wynand Claassen, former Springboks captain
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/deonmaritz/108865647/
