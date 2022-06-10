Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
South African doctors are speaking out after Dr Tim de Maayer at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital was suspended after speaking out about the horrendous conditions at our public hospitals.
Mandy Wiener spoke to the head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke, Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.
Mohammed said he was absolutely horrified by this decision adding that Dr De Maayer was an incredible doctor, who was advocating for the patients, and he should not have been punished for that.
To treat someone at the top of his game like this is embarrassing. He could get a job probably anywhere in the world… but why does he stay behind? His love and care for those patients in that hospital. I don’t think we could find another doctor in the country with his passion.Professor Adam Mohammed, Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke
In his open letter, Dr De Maayer called out every sector of government that was creating these terrible and unacceptable conditions in public hospitals.
He blamed every single government department that is currently putting our country into shame and shock and disregard for human life.Professor Adam Mohammed, Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke
This article first appeared on 702 : Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
