Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains





Even though it's winter everywhere else in the country, it's been a rather balmy week in Cape Town, with maximum temperatures in the high to mid-20s all week.

Warm temperatures peaked on Wednesday - a rare occurrence for June.

This is not normal… the hottest day in June ever… It was 30.9 at the airport on Wednesday. Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - UCT

And while winter is expected to say ‘howzit’ again towards the end of the weekend, right now, there’s not a cloud in the sky.

So what's up with this unseasonably hot spell?

Heading to the beach in "winter"! © damedeeso/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist and researcher at the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Climate Systems Analysis Group (scroll up to listen).

We’ve had a high-pressure system for the last week or so… The air is sinking… As it moves down, it warms up… The Kalahari Desert is really hot right now… The air is being drawn off, down the escarpment and then off the west coast towards Cape Town… Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - UCT

The next cold front is a little stronger… We project the high-pressure cell will give way, as it should in winter… We’re expecting quite a lot of rain and a big storm on Monday and Tuesday… Dr Peter Johnston, climate scientist - UCT