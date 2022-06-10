City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of cold fronts and disruptive weather, including rainfall, strong winds and wave heights of up to 4.5 meters to hit Cape Town from Sunday 12 June until Tuesday 14 June.
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather, such as blocked or flooded roadways.
Residents are advised to take preventative measures to help reduce the risk of flooding.
These include clearing out drainage systems, making sandbags and digging trenches to divert water.
Any weather related emergencies can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
The SA Weather Service has advised of a series of cold fronts set to make landfall on Sunday evening, into Tuesday.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 10, 2022
The forecast includes disruptive rainfall, strong winds and wave heights of up to 4.5m metres.
Read more: https://t.co/3OEGje2qWY#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/6z7eNp67ll
Yellow level 3 warning: wind: western Cape: 12 - 14 June 2022 pic.twitter.com/5Uo6pul7Zt— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2022
Yellow level 4 warning: Rain: Western Cape: 13/06/2022 - 14/06/2022 pic.twitter.com/UJnBNzwhW0— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2022
Yellow level 2 warning: wind and waves: Western Cape: 12 - 14 June 2022 pic.twitter.com/or0NDxrk2t— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2022
