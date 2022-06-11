Are allergies and asthma linked? Non-allergic asthma is more common: specialist





Bearing witness to someone you care for or yourself, wheezing, coughing and gasping for air - sometimes without a moment's relief - can be an extremely painful sight.

This week is World Allergy Week from 5-11 June and 2022's theme is respiratory allergic illnesses, such as asthma.

Pippa Hudson chats to Mike Levin, head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital, to ask the question: is there is a link between allergies and asthma attacks?

The doctor says that asthma does always not have to be an allergic disease, adding that rather the concern is more on variety of non-allergic asthmas which are not as well researched.

He adds that South Africa's considerably high asthma mortality rate, ranked fifth in the world, is possibly due a lack of respiratory medicine for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

Another aspect is a lack of understanding of having regular controller therapy and not just use relief medication when a flare-up occurs.

One of the more depressing statistics of South Africa is that we are 27th in the world in terms of our asthma prevalence but we are 5th in the world in terms of our asthma mortality rate. We don't have necessarily as much asthma as people in New Zealand or the UK or North America but people are dying from severe asthma in our setting. Mike Levin, Head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital

Levin also spoke about allergy testing methods, some of which he says are not really effective but a pseudoscience focused on extorting money from vulnerable individuals.

I do want to give your listeners a really important warning note about some of the fake tests - to be blunt - that are touted and circulating very very widely. Any of the L-cap tests or their intolerance test variants that test against hundreds of different allergens are basically pseudoscience and not of any benefit and basically making someone a lot of money. Mike Levin, Head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital

The informative session with the allergy specialist recommends visiting the Allergy Foundation South Africa website and regularly using asthma medication as preventative measure against attacks.