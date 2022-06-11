Are allergies and asthma linked? Non-allergic asthma is more common: specialist
Bearing witness to someone you care for or yourself, wheezing, coughing and gasping for air - sometimes without a moment's relief - can be an extremely painful sight.
This week is World Allergy Week from 5-11 June and 2022's theme is respiratory allergic illnesses, such as asthma.
Pippa Hudson chats to Mike Levin, head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital, to ask the question: is there is a link between allergies and asthma attacks?
The doctor says that asthma does always not have to be an allergic disease, adding that rather the concern is more on variety of non-allergic asthmas which are not as well researched.
He adds that South Africa's considerably high asthma mortality rate, ranked fifth in the world, is possibly due a lack of respiratory medicine for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Another aspect is a lack of understanding of having regular controller therapy and not just use relief medication when a flare-up occurs.
One of the more depressing statistics of South Africa is that we are 27th in the world in terms of our asthma prevalence but we are 5th in the world in terms of our asthma mortality rate. We don't have necessarily as much asthma as people in New Zealand or the UK or North America but people are dying from severe asthma in our setting.Mike Levin, Head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital
Levin also spoke about allergy testing methods, some of which he says are not really effective but a pseudoscience focused on extorting money from vulnerable individuals.
I do want to give your listeners a really important warning note about some of the fake tests - to be blunt - that are touted and circulating very very widely. Any of the L-cap tests or their intolerance test variants that test against hundreds of different allergens are basically pseudoscience and not of any benefit and basically making someone a lot of money.Mike Levin, Head of allergy at Red Cross Children's Hospital
The informative session with the allergy specialist recommends visiting the Allergy Foundation South Africa website and regularly using asthma medication as preventative measure against attacks.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97735982_asthma-inhaler-nebuliser-and-medicines-on-wooden-table.html
More from Lifestyle
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'.Read More
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion
The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.Read More
The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents
Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids.Read More
[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg)
The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Busting widespread myths about obesity
"Obesity as a chronic disease, which means that it's like high-blood pressure, diabetes, asthma...it is a disease. And just like any disease, it has classical signs and symptoms."Read More
Which restaurants make the best fondue in Gauteng?
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to chef and food anthropologist Dr Anna Trapido to review some of the restaurants that make the best fondue in Gauteng.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.Read More
Youth can help unpack SA identity politics - Artscape's Marlene le Roux
Zain Johnson speaks to Artscape Theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, on their mission to showcase young talent during Youth Month.Read More