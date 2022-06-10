Lead fishing causes anaemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
Lake St Lucia has the largest remaining breeding population of crocodiles in the country but lead fishing in the area is having devastating effects on the animals.
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.
Researchers noticed that older crocodiles had begun losing their teeth. They captured a few and took and tested their blood samples.
They found that the St Lucia crocodiles had the highest recorded levels of lead in the world.
To help with digestion crocodiles eat small stones, but these crocs have been eating the lead fishing weights. They are then unable to expel these weights and over time - they begin to digest the lead which leads to anaemia and the loss of teeth.
So far, the proposed solution is to ban lead fishing tackle, which could be more expensive but is a small price to pay to protect the environment.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/nile_crocodile.html?oriSearch=nile+crocodie&sti=ldnp1pxyvsa0iyvozl|&mediapopup=131331827
