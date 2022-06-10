1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
JOHANNESBURG - Around one in fifteen South Africans are diagnosed with a rare disease, which can impact their entire life.
In response to this, Takeda - an R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company - in partnership with Rare Diseases South Africa, launched their ‘I am 15’ campaign on Thursday to raise awareness for South Africans living with rare diseases.
This campaign aims to bring attention and support to those living with rare diseases who may be unable to access quality treatment or medication to manage their condition.
“While referred to as ‘rare’ diseases, one in 15 South Africans is not a rare occurrence when bundled together. With millions of patients impacted, many of them children, we need more awareness, understanding and support for the ongoing research efforts crucial for saving lives,” said founder and CEO of RDSA, Kelly Du Plessis.
Around the world, more than 300 million people are affected by one of the thousands of identified rare diseases.
In South Africa, there are approximately 3,7 million patients who suffer from a rare disease and many of these patient experience their first symptoms during childhood.
Every person deserves to have adequate healthcare and raising awareness about rare illnesses could be exactly what these one in 15 South Africans need to live their best quality life.
This article first appeared on EWN : 1 in 15 South African's battles with a rare disease
