Overcoming adversity: Two WC schools shortlisted in the top 10





JOHANNESBURG - An international competition to determine the world's best schools recently released its top 10 shortlist, which features two Western Cape schools in the category of overcoming adversity.

John Maytham spoke to West End Primary School's Principal Clive Arries about this incredible achievement.

Arries became the principal of the school in 2010 when it was labelled as a dysfunctional school.

Over the last 12 years, Arries - as well as the other teachers - have made incredible strides in improving the school’s conditions and fixing its underlying issues to make a better learning environment for students.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.