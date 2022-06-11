City of Cape Town pledges to involve communities in baboon management solutions
The management of baboon troops on the Cape Peninsula has been a source of controversy and conflict for decades.
Now the City of Cape Town (CoCT) has pledged to involve residents, businesses and interested parties from affected communities to find sustainable solutions to the problems that arise when baboons enter urban areas.
This is ahead of the City’s three-year contract with NCC Environmental Services - currently managing the Urban Baboon Programme - coming to an end on 30 June 2023.
The City says the engagement with communities is aimed at discussing "a suite of more sustainable proposals, many of which will be community-driven and involve other spheres of government".
This was agreed upon at a roundtable discussion held in Cape Town, on Tuesday - hosted by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment - Barbara Creecy.
CoCT says it will meet with affected parties in the coming weeks.
The outcomes of the meetings will be presented to the joint Task Team which represents SANParks, CapeNature, and the City.
The Task Team is responsible for developing a sustainable programme with the intention to have this in place, or in progress, by 30 June 2023.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/sally.sivewright
