[PICS] Blaze in Lourensford reignited by strong winds
The Lourensford fire has flared up again on the mountain slopes above Somerset West after operations were scaled down on Friday.
Working on Fire says strong winds are hampering firefighting efforts.
Working on Fire's been asked to provide aerial resources but cannot fly at the moment because of the windy conditions.
Fire Update⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 11, 2022
📍#LourensfordFire
WOF aerial resources have been requested to assist at the fire today, however due to windy weather conditions they cannot fly at the moment.@CPFPA1 @CapeNature1 @CityofCTAlerts #savinglives#ProtectingTheEnvironment pic.twitter.com/DRr3DXImVd
Sara-Jayne King got an update from Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse on Weekend Breakfast.
It seems that just after 12 last night the wind picked up considerably which spotted the different areas on Lourensford itself. That drove the fire to Erinvale [Estate] and the Helderberg Nature Reserve.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
The fire's quite close to the houses on the top section of Erinvale... They're protecting those properties. The only people that did evacuate to my knowledge, were the residents staying on the top section, that's four or five houses.Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
He says the biggest concern is one house with a thatched roof.
⚠️Fire Update⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 10, 2022
📍#LourensfordFire pic.twitter.com/r8H7uEBxdW
Earlier on Saturday, NCC Wildfires provided images of the areas where they are fighting to contain the flareups.
Source : Attie Janse van Vuuren
More from Local
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion
The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.Read More
[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg)
The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
120 fire and rescue teams deployed to fight blaze at Helderberg Mountain
Strong winds overnight fanned the flames of the fire in Cape Town that has been raging since Wednesday.Read More
Shireen Essop found alive, reunited with family
Provincial MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allen says police are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.Read More
Warning of new scams targeting vendors supplying City of Cape Town
Fake purchase orders, acceptance emails... Scammers are also trying to solicit bribes to win tenders says the City of Cape Town.Read More
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.Read More
Cape fires: How you can help the SPCA treat displaced, injured animals
Many wild animals are in distress after the fire near Tableview and the re-ignited blaze on the Lourensford mountain slopes.Read More
Neighbourhood watch group praised for helping find Manenberg mom Shireen Essop
On Saturday, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch, unharmed.Read More
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula
The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More