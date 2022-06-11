



JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This comes after Members of Parliament alleged that they were sexually assaulted when they were forcefully removed from the National Assembly this week.

This follows chaos and disruptions during the sitting where some members of the red berets were thrown out of the chambers when they refused to be addressed by Ramaphosa during the debate on the presidency's budget vote.

The party's spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says Mapisa-Nqakula defended Ramaphosa from scrutiny and accountability through brute force.

This article first appeared on EWN : EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula