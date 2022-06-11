Cape fires: How you can help the SPCA treat displaced, injured animals





Image shared by Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Twitter @capespca

No injuries or property damage has been reported due to the fires that raged in the Table View vlei area and the Somerset West mountains this week.

However, many wild animals will be displaced and injured as a result of the fires.

On Saturday, strong winds reignited the fire on the Lourensford mountain slopes.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is appealing for assistance from the public to save animals in distress.

One way you can help is with a financial donation to cover the costs in involved in rescuing injured or displaced animals.

The SPCA has provided a snapscan link to do this easily.

[PHOTOS] Tableview Vlei Fire 🔥

The latest photos shared by our inspectors on the scene. https://t.co/k2zr4vg9Te

We urgently need financial donations to rescue as many wild animals as possible.#fireandrescue #fires #tableviewfire #animalrescue #animalwelfare #animalsafety pic.twitter.com/umog5bsEl3 — Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) June 9, 2022

🔥[FIRE!] Many wild animals will be displaced and injured as a result of the fire. We are appealing to the public for financial donations to cover the costs of:

Manpower

Fuel

Time

Hospital

Humane euthanasia for animals with extraordinary suffering

Rehabilitation

Re-release pic.twitter.com/qplbLcZd81 — Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) June 9, 2022

If you see any animals in need in a fire area you can contact the SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604.

Image of inspectors searching for distressed animals during Table View vlei fire shared by Cape of Good Hope SPCA @CapeofGoodHopeSPCA