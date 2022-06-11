Cape fires: How you can help the SPCA treat displaced, injured animals
No injuries or property damage has been reported due to the fires that raged in the Table View vlei area and the Somerset West mountains this week.
However, many wild animals will be displaced and injured as a result of the fires.
On Saturday, strong winds reignited the fire on the Lourensford mountain slopes.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is appealing for assistance from the public to save animals in distress.
One way you can help is with a financial donation to cover the costs in involved in rescuing injured or displaced animals.
The SPCA has provided a snapscan link to do this easily.
[PHOTOS] Tableview Vlei Fire 🔥— Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) June 9, 2022
The latest photos shared by our inspectors on the scene. https://t.co/k2zr4vg9Te
We urgently need financial donations to rescue as many wild animals as possible.#fireandrescue #fires #tableviewfire #animalrescue #animalwelfare #animalsafety pic.twitter.com/umog5bsEl3
🔥[FIRE!] Many wild animals will be displaced and injured as a result of the fire. We are appealing to the public for financial donations to cover the costs of:— Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) June 9, 2022
Manpower
Fuel
Time
Hospital
Humane euthanasia for animals with extraordinary suffering
Rehabilitation
Re-release pic.twitter.com/qplbLcZd81
If you see any animals in need in a fire area you can contact the SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604.
