



Yes, there are dessert chocolate fondues but that is a story for another day. Today we are in the cheese fondue space and what we are talking about is a magnificent Swiss melted cheese dish, melty and traditionally over an open flame, although you get electronic versions now.

You also have long forks which you use to dip crusty bread until it is enrobed with that oozy, dairy deliciousness.

In their original form, they were made by Swiss Alpine communities - poor and isolated shepherds who would use up scraps of cheese in long cold winters. They came to prominence outside of Switzerland in the 1970s and were super fashionable in 1970s English dinner parties. In South Africa, they were only peripherally hip as a sort of colonial cringe cuisine.

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to chef and food anthropologist Dr Anna Trapido to review some of the restaurants that makes the best fondue in Gauteng.

If you are in Switzerland it will be a capital offence to use any cheese. You want cheeses that will create the right taste and smooth texture. But what you do with fondue in your home is a kind of home affair. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food anthropologist

If you want to make a non-alcoholic fondue to can with lemon juice but inside the fondue there is white wine and cherry liqueur. If the fondue is original there will be alcohol. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food anthropologist

At the moment there are fondues all over town, but the ones that I like the most are in Linden. They require at least an hour, they take a while to get them together. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food anthropologist

