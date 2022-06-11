Warning of new scams targeting vendors supplying City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town has urged suppliers to always double-check whether purportedly official requests are actually legitimate.
Its Forensic Investigations Unit has come upon new scams shared with some City vendors.
Scammers pretend to be from the City or pose as City officials.
The trick often involves sending fake purchase orders and acceptance letter emails.
Scammers are sending emails, mostly using the names of City officials, to vendors informing them that their quotation has been successful and then to submit additional documentation to the scammer.City of Cape Town statement
These fraudsters are also trying to solicit bribes with the promise of successful tender outcomes, says the City.
"City vendors must not give money to anyone in exchange for tenders or contracts."
The City has issued a notice to vendors on its database to be aware of this activity and urges them to report suspicious interactions for further investigation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vasilyrosca/vasilyrosca1805/vasilyrosca180500041/101122603-scam-grunge-red-stamp-scam-square-sign-label-isolated-.jpg
More from Local
Volunteers save hundreds of endangered plants from Belville road expansion
The Tygerberg Renosterveld Group and friends dug up hundreds of plants growing on the side of Jip de Jager Drive for replanting.Read More
[PICS] Huge sunfish airlifted from V&A dry dock (fish+stretcher = 760kg)
The Two Oceans Aquarium mounted a complicated rescue mission to save a sunfish trapped in a dry dock at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
120 fire and rescue teams deployed to fight blaze at Helderberg Mountain
Strong winds overnight fanned the flames of the fire in Cape Town that has been raging since Wednesday.Read More
Shireen Essop found alive, reunited with family
Provincial MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allen says police are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.Read More
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.Read More
Cape fires: How you can help the SPCA treat displaced, injured animals
Many wild animals are in distress after the fire near Tableview and the re-ignited blaze on the Lourensford mountain slopes.Read More
Neighbourhood watch group praised for helping find Manenberg mom Shireen Essop
On Saturday, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch, unharmed.Read More
[PICS] Blaze in Lourensford reignited by strong winds
Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse says a number of houses have been evacuated at the top end of the Erinvale Estate.Read More
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula
The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.Read More