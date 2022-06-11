Warning of new scams targeting vendors supplying City of Cape Town





@vasilyrosca/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town has urged suppliers to always double-check whether purportedly official requests are actually legitimate.

Its Forensic Investigations Unit has come upon new scams shared with some City vendors.

Scammers pretend to be from the City or pose as City officials.

The trick often involves sending fake purchase orders and acceptance letter emails.

Scammers are sending emails, mostly using the names of City officials, to vendors informing them that their quotation has been successful and then to submit additional documentation to the scammer. City of Cape Town statement

These fraudsters are also trying to solicit bribes with the promise of successful tender outcomes, says the City.

"City vendors must not give money to anyone in exchange for tenders or contracts."

The City has issued a notice to vendors on its database to be aware of this activity and urges them to report suspicious interactions for further investigation.